ADVERTISEMENT

Departments expeditiously completing works on Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds  

Published - May 29, 2024 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Arrangements being made for public meeting to be addressed by CM Revanth Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

The departments entrusted with the responsibility of making arrangements for the State Formation Day celebrations to be attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and several other dignitaries are expeditiously completing the works.

After the permission from the Election Commission of India, arrangements are being made to organise a public meeting to be addressed by the Chief Minister to be attended by more than 20,000 people. Mr. Revanth Reddy will pay tributes to martyrs at Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park on June 2 before proceeding to Parade Grounds. Arrangements like setting up of medical camps and putting up shades in view of summer are accordingly being made to see that the programme is conducted smoothly without inconveniencing visitors.

The State government has lined up a series of programmes on the Tank Bund later in the evening to commemorate the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US