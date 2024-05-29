GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Departments expeditiously completing works on Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds  

Arrangements being made for public meeting to be addressed by CM Revanth Reddy

Published - May 29, 2024 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The departments entrusted with the responsibility of making arrangements for the State Formation Day celebrations to be attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and several other dignitaries are expeditiously completing the works.

After the permission from the Election Commission of India, arrangements are being made to organise a public meeting to be addressed by the Chief Minister to be attended by more than 20,000 people. Mr. Revanth Reddy will pay tributes to martyrs at Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park on June 2 before proceeding to Parade Grounds. Arrangements like setting up of medical camps and putting up shades in view of summer are accordingly being made to see that the programme is conducted smoothly without inconveniencing visitors.

The State government has lined up a series of programmes on the Tank Bund later in the evening to commemorate the day.

Telangana / Hyderabad

