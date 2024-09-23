ADVERTISEMENT

Dentist detained for misbehaving with woman at a pub

Published - September 23, 2024 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man, working as a dentist in Miyapur, was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a woman at a pub by the Gachibowli police. The victim is the wife of an IPS officer in the Telangana police, officials confirmed.

This suspect, identified as Hanumanthu Reddy, was issued notice under the Section 35 of BNSS, officials from Gachibowli police confirmed.

This comes after a complaint was lodged by the management of Tabula Rasa, a pub in the Financial District of Gachibowli, after which the victim also gave a statement against the dentist.

According to the police, in a CCTV camera footage submitted as evidence, the man was seen misbehaving with the woman in an inebriated state in the pub on the intervening night of September 20 and 21.

“When tested for alcohol, his Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level was around 100. He was booked for outraging the modesty and insulting a woman and his blood sample has been sent to FSL for testing, the officials further added. The man was detained and served a notice on September 21.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

