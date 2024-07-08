ADVERTISEMENT

Dengue prevention to be intensified in Hyderabad

Published - July 08, 2024 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development M. Dana Kishore on Monday conducted a review meeting with officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on prevention and control of dengue in the city. He directed the officials to spray anti-larval agents in lakes, ponds and drains and to spread awareness on preventive measures through public representatives and the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Medical Officers should visit the Basti Dawakhanas and take stock of the situation on daily basis, he instructed.

Volunteers should be recruited in colonies to spread awareness about the disease prevention. Help should be taken from students from government and private institutions.

Till June end, only 148 dengue cases have been registered in the city, unlike the earlier years, Mr. Dana Kishore noted, and attributed this to the measures taken by municipal and medical teams.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata and other officials attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US