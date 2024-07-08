GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dengue prevention to be intensified in Hyderabad

Published - July 08, 2024 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development M. Dana Kishore on Monday conducted a review meeting with officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on prevention and control of dengue in the city. He directed the officials to spray anti-larval agents in lakes, ponds and drains and to spread awareness on preventive measures through public representatives and the media.

Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Medical Officers should visit the Basti Dawakhanas and take stock of the situation on daily basis, he instructed.

Volunteers should be recruited in colonies to spread awareness about the disease prevention. Help should be taken from students from government and private institutions.

Till June end, only 148 dengue cases have been registered in the city, unlike the earlier years, Mr. Dana Kishore noted, and attributed this to the measures taken by municipal and medical teams.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata and other officials attended the meeting.

