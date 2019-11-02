‘Dengue diagnostic facility not available in two area hospitals in Bhadradri’

Members of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) pointed out lack of clarity on reasons which led to death of at least 30 persons, who suffered from fever, in the agency areas of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The forum members who went to agency areas in six mandals of the district on October 26 and 27 alleged that dengue diagnostic facilities were not available in two of four Government Area Hospitals there.

They gathered details about the 30 deaths by speaking to family members and health staff, going through hospital records. They said that neither the families of the people who died, nor the government knew the reasons for the deaths as tests were not performed to identify the fever they were suffering from.

The HRF members said that six persons from Dhuradha Padu village of Ashwaraopet mandal suffered from fever, and died in a span of one and a half months. “Neither they nor the government knew the kind of fever they suffered from,” as per a press statement. Pointing out six more deaths from Manuguru mandal, they alleged that though the patients visited government hospital in Manuguru, diagnosis tests were not performed.

One of the vice presidents of the HRF, SK Khader Babu, said there were four Area Hospitals in the districts: Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem, Manuguru and Yellandu.

The forum members alleged that except at the hospitals in Bhadrachalam and Kothagudem, tests for dengue diagnosis were not performed at the remaining two. They alleged that facilities to perform Complete Blood Picture (CBP) test were not available at Primary Health Centres.

However, the district’s deputy Extension and Media Officer L Chandrashekhar said that the Area Hospitals in Bhadrachalam and Kothagudem were functional. Though the hospital in Manuguru was inaugurated around a year ago, optimum level medical services were not provided yet.

“The facilities to perform CBP are available at all 29 PHCs, six Community Health Centres and five Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC). Besides, dengue diagnosis test is also performed at Yellandu CHC,” Mr Chandrashekhar said.

The forum members demanded an ex gratia of ₹10 lakhs to each of the persons who died and availability of diagnostic facilities for detection of fevers and diseases, at all health centres.