Dengue cases persist in Hyderabad despite off-peak season

February 21, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dengue continues to persist in the city even in February, long after the peak season that typically falls between June and September, with doctors encountering new cases on a daily basis. Medical professionals are urging individuals to consult doctors rather than resorting to self-medication.

While the city is grappling with numerous cases of seasonal viral fever, dengue is making a notable appearance. Common symptoms observed in affected individuals include persistent high-grade fever accompanied by back pain and headaches. Dr. Saketa Reddy, a Hyderabad-based general physician, highlights that individuals experiencing significant platelet loss may also exhibit bleeding.

Dr. Saketa advises monitoring fever for the initial two to three days and seeking medical attention if the symptoms persist. She underscores the fact that dengue, like many viral diseases, primarily requires supportive care, as there is no specific treatment for it.

On a similar note, Dr. J Anish Anand, an Internal Medicine Consultant at Apollo Hospitals, reports an increase in viral infections and scarlet fever cases among children. “While dengue hasn’t reached epidemic proportions, it remains prevalent in patients seeking medical consultation. Symptoms include bone pains, particularly lower spine pain, fever, and rash,” he said.

Speaking about dengue complications, Dr. Anand noted that in about 95% of cases, the primary treatment involves administering paracetamol and ensuring adequate hydration. Bleeding is rare until a patient’s platelet level drops below 10,000 (normal being 1.4 lakh).

According to data from the National Centre for Vector-Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), Telangana in 2023 recorded 5,138 dengue cases and zero deaths.

“Identifying the root cause, often linked to mosquito breeding in freshwater, is crucial for addressing the Dengue problem effectively,” said Dr. Madap Karuna, a paediatrician based in Hyderabad. Despite some recorded cases in the city and the state, Dr. Karuna stated the need for governmental involvement in tracking and addressing the disease’s origin.