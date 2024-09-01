Dengue cases in Telangana surge by over 27% in last 10 days of August

Telangana has reported a total of 6,405 dengue cases up to August 31, according to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. The State conducted 1.11 lakh tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 5.7%.

As of August 21, there were 4,648 dengue cases, indicating that 1,757 new cases were recorded in the last 10 days of August, accounting for 27.4% of the total cases.

Data from the DPHFW shows that the districts with high-risk for dengue are Hyderabad, Suryapet, Medchal Malkajgiri, Khammam, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Jagtial, Sangareddy and Warangal.

There has also been a rise in chikungunya cases. The number increased from 106 on August 21 to 178 on August 31, an increase of 72 cases. Of the 3,614 samples tested for chikungunya, the positivity rate stands at 5%. Additionally, there has been a slight rise in malaria cases, with the number increasing from 188 on August 21 to 200 on August 31, a growth of 12 cases. The total samples tested are 23.06 lakh leading to a positivity rate of 0.008%.

As part of the ongoing fever survey by the health department, 1.72 crore households have been visited, 5.29 crore individuals have been screened, and 3.05 lakh fever cases have been identified as of August 31, the data revealed.

“The Telangana government has been taking every possible measure to control vector-borne diseases. The seasonal increase in diseases during August and September due to rains and increased vector density is being addressed with an action plan and continuous monitoring,” stated B. Ravinder Nayak, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

The health department has issued guidelines to help prevent mosquito bites and reduce vector-borne diseases, advising the public to empty water from coolers and small containers weekly, use aerosol sprays during the day, wear full-sleeved clothing, ensure children are adequately covered and use mosquito nets or repellents while sleeping.

