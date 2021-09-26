Dengue cases cross 3,000-mark in 93 days

Disease progressing rapidly among children, says NGO

Dengue figure in the State has crossed the alarming 3,000-mark since the onset of monsoon in mid-June, indicating the rapid spread of the vector-borne disease. This number is set to increase in the coming days, thanks to the continuing intermittent spells of rain.

The State had recorded 265 dengue cases from January to June 10 this year — a period of 161 days. From June 11 to September 21 or a span of 93 days, the number has multiplied manifold to touch 3,059.

Altogether, a total of 3,324 cases have been recorded since the beginning of this year until September 21. State capital, Hyderabad, recorded the highest burden of 843 cases, which constitutes 25% of the total. Khammam has logged 394 cases so far followed by Rangareddy (246), Medchal (199) and Mahbubnagar (196).

According to city-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation, Telangana has been witnessing a surge in dengue cases over the past few days, and the disease is progressing rapidly among children. Delay in initiating treatment or hospitalisation is proving fatal in many cases, volunteers of the NGO say.