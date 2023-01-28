ADVERTISEMENT

Demolition of the fire ravaged building on Minister Road begins

January 28, 2023 04:21 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The building was severely damaged in fire that erupted a week ago in a garments shop

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy machinery being used to bring down the building badly damaged in the recent fire on Minister Road, in Secunderabad, on Friday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

A minimum of five days and a maximum of a week’s time is required for the fire gutted building on the Minister Road to be completely knocked down. After much deliberations, demolition of the six storeyed building finally began on Thursday night and continued on Friday too.

The building was severely damaged in fire that erupted a week ago in a garments shop, and continued unabated for the next two to three days despite the best efforts by the Fire Services department to douse it. A worker’s charred remains were traced later, while two more workers are missing, and presumed to have been dead.

Experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), upon GHMC’s request, conducted tests and estimated that the building’s strength could have been compromised by 60 to 70%. Upon their recommendation, GHMC called for tenders, and handed it over for demolition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The agency that got the contract has deployed a German make High Reach Excavator machine with a crusher which needs expert hands to manoeuvre it. The machine will begin from the top floor and crush it down floor by floor so that the debris does not cause collateral damage to the surrounding structures. Protective sheets are not being used around the demolition site, because, as no red bricks were used in the building, dust generation would be minimal. Water canons have been kept ready to suppress the rising dust if any, officials informed.

However, the demolition is progressing at slower pace.

“We are unable to predict which side the building would tilt as the demolition progresses, as it has already been severely damaged in fire. We need to move cautiously, and once the top floors are cleared, the process will speed up. We are giving it a week’s time,” shared an engineer on the site.

Already, residents of the surrounding buildings have been evacuated and shifted to safer places, as the structure is susceptible to collapse any time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US