‘Democracy doesn’t mean just protests for months’

HYDERABAD

16 January 2022 21:39 IST

Former CJ of Sikkim High Court addresses webinar to mark Jaipal Reddy’s 80th birth anniversary

The S. Jaipal Reddy Memorial Foundation on Sunday organised a national webinar on‘Celebrating Democracy’to mark the 80th birth anniversary of former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, former Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Permod Kohli asked whether fundamental duties were not as important as fundamental rights. He also said democracy did not mean just protests for months together. “Doesn’t this go against the spirit of democracy,” he asked.

He questioned legalisation of the pre-election freebie distribution concept and called for it to be regulated.“Political parties are legally buying votes in the disguise of freebies. Is it not political corruption,” he questioned.

Vice-Chancellor of R.V. University-Bengaluru, Y.S.R. Murthy highlighted how democracy has become a mockery in the hands of the mighty and powerful political entities. He cited many examples of the gross violation of human rights by various governments, by using government institutions.

Managing editor of the Sunday Guardian, Pankaj Vohra said Jaipal Reddy was a towering figure in Indian politics and an intellectual giant. He also discussed the increasing trend of the corporatisation of media. Media is a strong force, but that is under question now; they are not tolerating alternative views, he said.