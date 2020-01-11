Democracy Award to woman for demanding tendered vote

The first Democracy Awards instituted by the State government for best performance during the panchayat raj election last year saw many winning the award and receiving it at the hands of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Hyderabad on Saturday. But special mention needs to be made of the award given to Rathod Mounica, a voter of Tosham tanda gram panchayat in Gudihatnoor mandal in Adilabad district.

According to her citation, Mounica displayed exemplary honesty and courage on the polling day by demanding and exercising the tendered vote that helped unearth violation of voting process in the shape of her vote being cast by some impersonator. Her action led to a repoll and consequential upholding of democracy, the citation added.

Adilabad Collector D. Divya stood out for conducting the election in an exemplary manner. She was among the collectors of various districts who received the award.

Among others who won the award were Adilabad District Panchayat Officer T. Saibaba, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer K. Narender, RDO Ch. Suryanarayana, retired Utnoor DSP B. David Yesudas and Mandal Parishad Development Officer R. Ravinder. As many as seven officials from Kumram Bheem Asifabad and six each from Mancherial and Nirmal districts won the awards, including the retired Nirmal Special Branch Inspector Karim.