Demand to exit RCEP trade agreement

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Free Trade Agreement of 16 countries will be detrimental to the livelihoods of farmers and India should get out of it, said representatives of farmers’ associations and others here on Tuesday.

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) organised a seminar of farmers’ associations at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendra here in the wake of nation-wide growing opposition to the RCEP from the farmers’ associations, dairy cooperative societies, traders’ bodies, small industries associations and even large industries comprising automobile and steel industries.

Vissa Kiran Kumar of Rythu Swarajya Vedika said that RCEP would be big blow to the Indian farmers. When farmers across the nation had been agitating for remunerative prices, the free trade agreement would flood the country with cheap imports and further reduce the prices for local farmers.

Earlier the FTA with ASEAN resulted in higher imports of palm oil, pepper and rubber, among others, and the price crash pushed many farmers out of cultivation, he said.

S.Malla Reddy of All India Rythu Coolie Sangham said WTO and globalisation were main reasons for suicide by farmers in the country. RCEP would be even more dangerous as it would bring down import duties to zero on all products.

Increase unemployment

At a time of economic slow down in India, this would further increase the number of farmer suicides and unemployment. Kerala, Punjab and Karnataka States have already written opposing RCEP.

Several speakers at the seminar presided over by professor A. Prasada Rao unanimously demanded that the Telangana government should also write to the Centre registering its opposition to the FTA.

Later, a pamphlet was released and the meeting announced that joint protest programmes would be held in front of all the collectorates in the State on October 25 besides a protest rally in Hyderabad and memoranda would be submitted to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and collectors.

The mega trade agreement of RCEP is proposed between 10 ASEAN countries — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam and India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

V.Venkata Ramaiah of All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha explained that there were more than four crore farming families dependent on milk production in the country. For instance in New Zealand, average milk production of each cow was 40 litres per day and a small number of big milk producers would operate on an industrial scale. Indian small farmers on the other hand would own one or two heads of cattle with average milk production of 10 litres per day.

New Zealand would export 19 million tonnes of milk products and they would flood India once the import duties were reduced from 60% to 0%. Crores of livelihoods would be lost in various sectors due to RCEP agreement, he said.