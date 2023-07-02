Demand grows to revoke suspension of controversial BJP MLA Raja Singh

July 02, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

Even while rumours are rife about the impending change of guard in the BJP leadership in Telangana, in view of the forthcoming assembly elections at the end of the year, there is a demand within the party for lifting the suspension of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh.

Former Lok Sabha member and party senior leader M.Vijayashanthi, in a tweet recently, urged the party leadership to lift the suspension of Mr.Raja Singh. He was suspended from the party for making objectionable comments against a particular religion. The comments were in response to standup comic Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad in August 2022. The video went viral on across social media platforms, forcing the BJP to suspend him from the party.

BJP Central Disciplinary Committee member Secretary Om Pathak issued the suspension orders, stating that “Mr. Singh had expressed his views contrary to the party’s position on various matters”.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the demand for lifting the suspension has come not just from Ms.Vijayashanthi but a host of BJP leaders who feel that by suspending Mr. Singh, the party might have tried to control the heat on BJP at that time but by not lifting the suspension for such a long time, a wrong signal is being sent to the communities that support the BJP. Recently, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar is said to have told the cadre that he had requested the party high command to take a decision at the earliest.

Now that the issue is being raised in public, the party high command has reportedly responded by asking the party leaders to ‘wait for some more time’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.