Demand for women’s panel

Activists of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) observed a day-long fast here on Wednesday demanding that the State government immediately constitute the State Women’s Commission to redress the grievances of aggrieved women swiftly and effectively curb rising crimes against women.

The demonstrators staged a sit-in at Dharna Chowk as part of the day-long hunger strike.

Speaking at the hunger stir camp, AIDWA district secretary M. Bharathi blamed the spurt in crimes against women on free flow of liquor, menace of pornography, and deeply ingrained patriarchal mindsets, among other factors.

“The utter disregard of the ruling dispensation towards women’s issues was quite evident from the defunct status of the State Women’s Commission, which remained headless for a long time,” she charged.

Ms. Bharathi demanded that the government immediately appoint chairperson for the commission, set up fast track courts in all districts to deal with crimes against women and ensure deterrent punishment to the guilty in an expeditious manner.

Other speakers demanded that porn websites be banned, CCTV surveillance be expanded and dedicated toll-free numbers manned by staff round-the-clock be set up to curb crimes against women.

AIDWA district leaders B. Padma, Sulochana, Meherunnisa Begum and others took part in the stir.

Several activists of the Progressive Organisation for Women (POW) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) expressed their solidarity with the fasting members of AIDWA.