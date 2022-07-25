Demand for smallpox vaccine could surge

Harish Rao says stocks of the vaccine are available

If the monkey pox cases were to spread, demand for the vaccine against small pox can pick up. World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that, “Vaccination against small pox was demonstrated through several observational studies to be about 85% effective in preventing monkey pox. Thus, prior small pox vaccination may result in milder illness.”

Doctors in Telangana too have started to speak about the effect of the vaccine in offering protection against monkey pox, and its availability.

However, the WHO has also stated that “the original (first-generation) small pox vaccines are no longer available to the general public”.

Stock situation

When Health Minister T Harish Rao was asked if there are any plans to procure the small pox vaccine as the stocks are not available, he said that they have the stocks.

“We will procure it if there is any shortage,” he said, addressing questions at a press conference held at the State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Monday.

People who were born before 1980 got the vaccine, unless skipped. Small pox was declared eradicated across the world in 1980. Its availability has tapered thereafter. With the threat of monkey pox looming large, demand for the vaccine could rise once again.

When asked about screening for monkey pox at airports, Mr Harish Rao said that it is a Central subject and that they have requested the Central government to conduct the tests at airports.