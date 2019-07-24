Demand for revision of minimum wage GO

Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) has urged the State Government to amend GO relating to implementation of minimum wages for workers in unorganised sectors. As per the Act, the GO must be amended every five years, said IFTU members.

Talking to mediapersons at a rally taken out by workers to office of Deputy Commissioner of Labour, IFTU State president V. Krishna said the TRS regime has not kept its promise of regularising services of contract and outsourcing employees working without minimum wages.

Workers in 70 unorganised sectors have been leading a wretched life for several years, he said and warned that the IFTU, by bringing together all other worker unions, would intensify the struggle for the GO revision.

In Khammam too, IFTU activists took to the streets demanding urgent steps to ensure payment of minimum wages and other statutory benefits to workers in both organised and unorganised sectors. They staged a demonstration at the Office of the Deputy Labour Commissioner here to press for their charter of demands.

IFTU State assistant secretary G. Ramaiah alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre and the TRS regime in the State were pursuing anti-worker and pro-corporate policies that were taking a toll on the welfare of workforce. The IFTU will espouse the cause of the workforce by organising sustained mass movements to fight the “anti-labour” policies of the State and Central governments, he said.