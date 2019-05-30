Demand for Adivasi teachers to be a big issue

The beginning of the 2019-2020 academic year could see a repeat of the protests waged by aboriginal people during the previous two academic years and preventing teachers of Lambada tribe from reporting to duty in tribal schools in Adivasi habitations in former undivided Adilabad district.

While the government wants to renew the contracts of the contract residential teachers (CRT), the ethnic tribes, especially qualified unemployed youth among them, want recruitment to take place through a fresh notification.

About 75 % of the CRTs working in 132 Ashram schools and 900 Tribal Welfare Primary Schools under Utnoor Integrated Tribal Development Agency belong to the Lambada tribe who have been accused of neglecting education of Adivasi children in their schools so that the latter stay disadvantaged and in turn benefit the Lambada people.

“Tribal schools have performed well in the last academic year as Lambadas were prevented from coming to schools and Adivasi part-time teachers taught in the schools,” claimed an aboriginal tribe youth leader from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

“Our pass percentage in SSC was a high at 93 %, much better than the 2017-18 academic year.

Of the 1,147 contract residential teachers who were on duty last academic year the performance of 106 was not up to the mark and they will be re-screened for renewal of contracts this year,” revealed ITDA Project Officer S. Krishna Aditya.

‘Illegal’ appointment

“Most of these appointments were illegal as they were done by officers without screening the candidates,” alleged the Adivasi tribe leader from KB Asifabad.

“Such teachers have little ability which will eventually tell on the education of our children,” he added.

The Adivasi Nirudyoga Sangam (ANS) has threatened to launch a protest in case the government does not recruit CRTs through a fresh notification.

“There are several youngsters from ethnic tribes who have achieved necessary qualification and are looking forward to getting employment,” said Madavi Kartik Dattu, Sangam president.

“About 30 vacancies have been created as some CRTs moved out after getting regular employment in addition to 22 new have been added to the existing strength taking the total allotted strength from 1,147 to 1,169. We can fill these with Adivasi candidates,” the Project Officer hoped.

As regards the discontent among the ethnic tribes on the question of CRT employment, Mr. Aditya said he would call a meeting with the Adivasis to explain the government’s stand.

At stake would be the future of 40,000 students studying in the schools if the government fails to drive home its point of view.