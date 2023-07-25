Deluge in Velpur in Nizamabad with 43 cm rain

July 25, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Velpur in Nizamabad district was deluged with rainfall recorded at 43 cm while extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm was received at isolated places over Nizamabad and Jangaon districts. Very heavy rainfall of 20.4-11.5 cm was received at isolated places over Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Siddipet, Mahabubabad and Khammam districts on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the low pressure across the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a depression over north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts over the next 24 hours bringing in more rain in the next couple of days across Telangana where the southwest monsoon has been quite vigorous, said bulletins issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on Tuesday.

Heavy rains are expected over Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Hanmakonda, Khammam, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Suryapet, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts. Light to moderate rains are expected all over the State.

For the twin cities, it is generally cloudy sky with heavy rain for the next two days with maximum temperature likely to be around 26° C and minimum temperature to be around 21° C.

Heavy rainfall (6.5-11.5 cm) was also received at isolated places over Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Sangareddy, Vikarabad districts. Moderate rainfall (1.6-6.4 cm) was received at isolated places all over the State. Within GHMC, Charminar received a high of 7.5 cm.