Delivery boy falls from third floor after pet dog chase; owners booked

May 21, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A delivery executive sustained multiple fractures and injuries after falling from the third floor of a building in Manikonda when he was allegedly chased by a customer’s pet dog on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Mohd Iliyas, 30, who works for an e-commerce website, was delivering groceries in Panchavati Colony on Sunday afternoon when the incident took place.

“He was delivering a batch on the third floor of the apartment around 12.30 p.m. As per his statement, the dog charged at him and started chasing him before he slipped off the floor in a bid to escape. He sustained multiple fractures and injuries but is said to be out of danger,” said inspector of Raidurgam police, M. Mahesh.

Following a complaint from Iliyas, a case was booked under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the IPC against the dog owners.