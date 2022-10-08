Delivery boy donates blood in time to save unknown pregnant woman’s life

Bhavani Prasad, second from right, receiving gift from his company for his blood donation effort. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

For 25-year-old Channa Bhavani Prasad working as a delivery boy for an e-grocery company in Hyderabad, an order placed by a customer in Sanatnagar gave him a chance to go beyond his call of duty to donate blood for an unknown pregnant woman.

It was 3.30 pm earlier this week that Prasad, a delivery partner with Zepto online e-grocery company with store near Erragadda metro station picked up his order to be delivered at Bhadra Residency in Czech Colony in Sanatnagar. Riding his by-cycle, Prasad reached the location well within his designated time and handed over the cover.

Bhavani Prasad donating blood for the unknown pregnant woman at a blood bank in Hyderabad.

While coming out, he noticed an ambulance parked outside the Apartment complex and people crowded around it. Out of curiosity, he also joined the crowd to realise in no time that a pregnant woman inside was in need of blood. Prasad saw a familiar Zepto customer and enquired with him about the situation. The customer, who appeared distraught and tensed up then said his pregnant wife urgently needed A+ blood and the person, who had promised to donate blood had played truant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did not think twice and told the customer, whose name is not known to me that he will donate blood. The stunned man thanked me and directed me to follow him on his vehicle. I followed three kms on my cycle to reach Chiranjeevi Blood Bank where after formalities I donated blood. My blood group is B+ but the blood bank staff agreed to provide A+ positive unit in exchange,” he recalled.

“Within minutes, the customer left the place and I went back to my room in Yousufguda and shared my experience to my store manager Dharma Teja with pictures,” Prasad, an MBA from S.V. University, Tirupati and native of Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district told The Hindu.

His presence of mind and the concern that day gave him a sense of satisfaction but he is still curious to know the condition of the patient. He went back to the blood bank and also the apartment complex to get update on the patient but without any success.

A budding cinema artiste Prasad has so far acted in 10 movies and four web series and aspires to make it big one day. “My passion is cinema and the present one as delivery boy started six month ago is purely a job to sustain myself,” Prasad said.

Prasad says, he is not ashamed to ride a cycle to deliver the parcels. “This Maryada Ramanna cycle gives me my bread and butter so why should I feel upset,” the young man remarked stating that he has so far donated blood 15 times.

Teja, the store manager said Prasad was one of the best performing employee of the company. His efforts won him laurels from the company’s top management. The COO of the company in a video conference congratulated him for his feat while the local heads presented a gift to this enthusiastic man.

On an average, he delivers 20 parcels every day on his cycle and a Good Samaritan, who can donate a two-wheeler may change his fortunes further.