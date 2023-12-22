Delinking politics and money must: CM

December 22, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy advocated the idea of delinking politics and money, and said that this would be possible only with a party like Congress and recalled how a person residing in an Indiramma house could win as an MLA from the party in the recent elections.

The Chief Minister, who participated in the BR Ambedkar Law College Alumni Meet and Graduation Day in the city, was referring to Vedma Bhojju, who was elected from Khanapur constituency and said that Congress party’s history was replete with such examples. The late Venkataswamy, who is fondly known as ‘Kaka’, is another example who reached the pinnacles of Congress with his hard work and leadership skills, he said.

Terming Mr. Venkataswamy’s sons Vivek and Vinod as Lava Kusa of the Ramayan, he praised both the brothers for contributing a lot to the society. What matters is not what we earn but how we use those earnings for the society’s betterment, he said.

“Kaka’s policy is to contribute to the society with a social responsibility. It is a great occasion that Venkataswamy’s death anniversary is being celebrated as Graduation Day. Kaka has earned the credit of providing training to many students for the last 50 years and fulfilled the social responsibility in nation building,” the CM added.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that Mr. Venkataswamy’s family was also one of the protagonists of the Telangana movement. Like the Gandhi family dedicated themselves to the country, Kaka’s family made their presence in Telangana, he said.

The CM appealed to students to not get addicted to bad habits like drugs and alcohol. He said they will have a better future in Telangana that was granted by Sonia Gandhi because she cared for the people. Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, and MLAs Vivek and Vinod were present.