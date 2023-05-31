Delimitation of constituencies not immediately: Kishan Reddy

May 31, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G.Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the Centre was in no hurry for going ahead with the delimitation of constituences and whenever it was taken up it would be done as per the Constitution and law as well as established procedures.

“We are not going to bring out any new law on the delimitation. We do not know when it is going to happen. We will consider the issue when we have to. There is no need for any debate on North and South India now. We are a nationalist party and do not believe in discriminating regionwise,” he told a press conference at New Delhi party office.

Responding to criticism from Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao about South States likely to get a raw deal in the delimitation exercise for being able to considerably reduce the population growth which could lead to less parliament constituences, Mr. Kishan Reddy said the new Parliament has been built to accommodate the likely increase in number of constituencies, but the process was not going to be taken up immediately.

The Secunderabad MP also spoke about the Telangana State formation day celebrations being organised by the Culture Ministry at the Golkonda Fort with the hoisting of the national flag on June 2, followed by cultural programmes and classical music as well as dance programmes at the venue. There will be photo and painting competitions for school students of the twin cities and its environs.

Noted dancer Ananda Shankar, singer & music director Shankar Mahadevan, Manjula Ramaswamy and her students’ dance recital, singers Mangli and Madhupriya’s performances et al have been lined up at the Fort in the evening. The formation day celebrations will also be held in all state capitals in Raj Bhavans across the country with the Governors leading them by inviting people of Telangana origin living in the respective States. The party will soon host a special programme to explain the Modi Government’s assistance towards Telangana in the last nine years with a comprehensive report to be presented to people, he added.

