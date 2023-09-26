Delimitation could lead to people’s stir in South: KTR

September 26, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Telangana Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has stated that the next delimitation of Parliamentary (Lok Sabha) Constituencies to be effected in 2026 could lead to a strong people’s movement in the Southern States.

In a social media post, he said on Monday that the projected impact of delimitation on the Southern States would be a bane for the best-performing States of the country as it is likely to reduce the number of Lok Sabha seats by 26 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. The total seats in the South were projected to come down to 103 from the existing 129.

“We are all proud Indians and representatives of the best-performing States. We will not remain mute spectators, if the voices and representation of our people in the country’s highest democratic forum are suppressed. Hope wisdom prevails and Delhi is listening”, Mr. Rama Rao said in the post tagging a chart of the seats projects after 2026 delimitation.