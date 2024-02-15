Delhi’s border situation similar to Gaza Strip, says Digvijaya

February 15, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has compared the situation on the Delhi border with that of the Gaza Strip, as police were using drones to lob tear gas shells on farmers like Israeli soldiers dropping bombs on Gaza.

Mr. Singh, who was addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday, asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to terrorise people by creating a war zone-like situation. Supply of petrol is blocked in Punjab and Haryana to stop farmers from going to Delhi for the dharna demanding remunerative prices for their produce.

He alleged that Mr. Modi had betrayed farmers after promising minimum support price in the run-up to the 2014 elections. Mr. Modi had promised to implement M.S. Swaminathan’s recommendations on MSP to farmers and now was lobbing tear gas shells on them. “After awarding Bharat Ratna to Dr. Swaminathan, at least the Prime Minister should have implemented his recommendations,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that Mr. Modi’s ‘jhumlas’ continue even after 10 years in power, he said that there is no mention of bringing back black money from foreign banks and depositing ₹15 lakh in every account. The two crore jobs every year is still a dream and Mr. Modi has created a history ensuring the rate of unemployment reached the highest in the last 45 years, he charged.

The former Chief Minister welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the electoral bond scheme and said that the BJP was the biggest beneficiary in these clandestine deals.

On the alliance between INDIA group partners for the Parliament elections, he said that the committee headed by Mukul Wasnik was in discussion with regional parties and groups. He hoped that in 90% of the seats, INDIA alliance would fight with BJP directly. In Punjab, both AAP and Congress want to fight separately while there is a likelihood of some understanding in Delhi.

Mr. Singh also charged the Modi government with controlling the media to push its narrative on every issue while the issues raised by the Opposition parties are conveniently ignored. Media houses doing their job sincerely are being trolled, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.