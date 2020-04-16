Delhi sweet lime market to be open 24x7: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy after his recent interaction with sweet lime farmers of Nalgonda district has taken up the issue with the authorities in New Delhi and ensured the opening of Asia’s biggest fruit and vegetable mandi at Azadpur in Delhi.

Mr. Reddy said farmers from Nalgonda district will now able to move their sweet lime produce from Thursday to Azadpur Mandi as is normally done every year. “The decision will meet the needs of the farmers from Nalgonda district that produces 30,000 MT of fruit every year,” he said in a statement and appealed to the farmers to utilise the facility. The Azadpur Mandi will be made to function 24X7 for the convenience of farmers, he said in a statement here.