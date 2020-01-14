Delhi R-Day tableau reviewed

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Arvind Kumar reviewed the progress of fabrication work of the Telangana Tableau, which will participate in the Republic Parade 2020 at New Delhi.
Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, Gaurav Uppal apprised Mr. Arvind Kumar on the preparation and arrangements being made to present the tableau. The Principal Secretary also interacted with the artistes who will give performances in the series of events conducted during the Republic Day Parade.
Mr. Arvind Kumar exhorted the artists to give their best in the National Capital. He asked officials to make necessary arrangements for the artistes.
