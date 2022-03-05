Delhi is far from Hyderabad: Jitender Reddy’s PA tells Cyberabad police

He is evading citing silly reasons, says police officer

He is evading citing silly reasons, says police officer

“Delhi is far from Hyderabad. Give me some time to appear before you, as I have to attend my already scheduled engagements.” This was the response of Jitender Raj, personal assistant of former MP of Mahabubnagar and BJP leader AP Jitender Reddy, to a summon notice issued by the Cyberabad’s Pet-Basheerabad police in connection with the case of alleged conspiracy to eliminate Excise and Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud.

Investigators said that Mr. Raj had provided shelter to co-conspirator Munnuru Ravi, Madhusudhan Raju and Raghavender Raju at Mr. Reddy’s South Avenue residence in New Delhi, while they were already accused in an attempt to murder case.

“As per the summon orders, Mr. Raj was supposed to appear before us on Saturday, but he is evading by citing silly reasons. In case he doesn’t appear on Monday, he will be arrested and produced before the concerned court for judicial remand,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, police claim that co-conspirator and Mahabubnagar TRS leader Munnuru Ravi joined Madhusudhan Raju and his brothers to eliminate Mr. Goud as he wanted to take revenge on the Minister for ‘blocking’ his chances of getting a nominated post in the government.

“Even the Chief Minister’s office has confirmed that Ravi was in the race for the post of a chairman of a State-run corporation,” the police officer claimed.

In his confession statement, Mr. Ravi is reported to have said that the Minister had sidelined him and targeted his family members. Unable to bear the harassment he joined hands with Mr. Madhusudhan Raju and his brothers to kill Mr. Goud.

While the story of another accused Yadaiah is a little different. The Minister reportedly promised to provide ₹20 lakh for his daughter's cancer treatment, be he didn’t get a single rupee. “He failed to keep his promise and I lost my daughter,” Yadaiah is reported to have told the police.

Prime accused Madhusudhan Raju’s brother Amarendar Raju, one of the key conspirators, is the chairman of Mahabubnagar Market Committee.

Security enhanced

Meanwhile, the Telangana police further enhanced the security of all cabinet ministers and key TRS leaders in the wake of the alleged conspiracy to murder busted by the Cyberabad police. “The security has been upgraded by eight persons. Earlier all ministers had four gunmen, now that number has been doubled,” a senior police officer said.