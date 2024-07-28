Delhi coaching centre flooding deaths: Telangana native among three killed

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana’s Hyderabad was among the three civil services aspirants who died when the basement of a coaching centre in Central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar was inundated following heavy rains on July 27 evening.

Read Live Updates here: Delhi coaching centre flooding deaths

The other two were identified as Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh and Nevin Dalvin from Kerala. The students were drowned after rainwater flooded the basement of the building which housed a library where several students were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy spoke to Vijay Kumar, Tanya’s father and expressed his condolences. He offered his support in repatriating the body of the deceased.

The Minister instructed his Department in Delhi to be in touch with the police officials investigating the case to expedite all pending formalities in this regard.

The bodies of the students were retrieved from the site during the overnight rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local Police- and Fire Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media, Central Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M. Harsha Vardhan informed that the management of Rau’s IAS Study Centre have been booked along with those responsible for maintenance of drains in the area.

“A case has been booked under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 106 (1) (negligence), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings) and 35 (right of private defence of body and of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” the official said.

“The owner and coordinator of coaching have been detained and further investigation is under way,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.