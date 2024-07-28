GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi coaching centre flooding deaths: Telangana native among three killed

The 25-year-old Tanya Soni is from Telangana and Union Minister Kishan Reddy spoke to her father and expressed his condolences  

Published - July 28, 2024 04:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel and students outside Rau’s IAS Study Circle over the death of three civil services aspirants after the basement the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater on July 28, 2024.

Police personnel and students outside Rau’s IAS Study Circle over the death of three civil services aspirants after the basement the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater on July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

 

Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana’s Hyderabad was among the three civil services aspirants who died when the basement of a coaching centre in Central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar was inundated following heavy rains on July 27 evening.

Read Live Updates here: Delhi coaching centre flooding deaths

The other two were identified as Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh and Nevin Dalvin from Kerala. The students were drowned after rainwater flooded the basement of the building which housed a library where several students were present.  

Following the incident, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy spoke to Vijay Kumar, Tanya’s father and expressed his condolences. He offered his support in repatriating the body of the deceased.  

The Minister instructed his Department in Delhi to be in touch with the police officials investigating the case to expedite all pending formalities in this regard.

Delhi coaching centre flood: Delhi Police detains owner, coordinator of IAS coaching centre amid student protests

The bodies of the students were retrieved from the site during the overnight rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local Police- and Fire Department.

Speaking to the media, Central Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M. Harsha Vardhan informed that the management of Rau’s IAS Study Centre have been booked along with those responsible for maintenance of drains in the area.

“A case has been booked under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 106 (1) (negligence), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings) and 35 (right of private defence of body and of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” the official said.

“The owner and coordinator of coaching have been detained and further investigation is under way,” he added. 

