Delegation of BCs meets Minister with demands

A delegation of backward classes associations led by R. Krishnaiah on Friday met Minister for BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar on the demands of BC communities, including pending sanction of subsidised loans to 5.37 lakh applicants, sanction of 240 residential schools and increase of stipend for junior advocates.

Mr. Krishnaiah along with other leaders of BC associations G. Krishna, K. Venu Madhav, N. Venkatesh and others explained to the Minister that of the 5.75 lakh who applied for subsidised loans two years back only 40,000 were given loans and another 5.37 lakh were waiting.

They requested the Minister to change 12 BC federations as corporations as the applicants for loans would have to pay 50% margin money and membership fee in case of federations but the corporation would give 80% subsidy.

Further, they urged the Minister to increase the mess charges of BC college hostel students from ₹1,500 per month to ₹2,000 per month, of school hostels and residential schools of Classes 8 to 10 from ₹1,100 to ₹1,500 and for students of Classes 3 to 7 from ₹950 to ₹1,400 per month.