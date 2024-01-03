Delegation from Amara Raja Energy and Mobility meets Telangana CM Revanth

January 03, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that the State Government is committed towards clean energy and advanced storage technologies like Advanced Chemistry Cell, which form the priority sectors of the State.

The Chief Minister made this comments while interacting with a delegation from Amara Raja Energy and Mobility (formerly Amara Raja Batteries) led by its chairman Jayadev Galla. They called on him on Wednesday. Mr. Revanth Reddy and Mr. Jayadev discussed about the Amara Raja’s ongoing projects in Telangana as also the future areas of collaboration between the State Government and the company.

Amara Raja Energy is a leading energy storage and mobility enterprise and one of the largest manufacturers of batteries for both industrial and automotive application. The company is setting up a Giga corridor that would include one of country’s largest lithium-ion Giga Factories for ACC manufacturing and Battery Pack assembly at Telangana New Energy Park, Mahbubnagar and an R&D hub called the E-Positive Energy Labs in Shamshabad. The project had been taken up with an estimated Rs. 9,500 crore and it could provide direct employment to 4,500 people and an equal number of indirect jobs.

The Chief Minister said Amara Raja was a key partner in Telangana’s growth story and assured the necessary support for operationalisation of the Advanced Chemistry Cell Giga Factory, Pack Assembly and ePositive Energy Labs in Telangana.

Mr. Jayadev appreciated the Government for its continued support towards quick execution of landmark Giga corridor project. He said Amara Raja was set to expand exponentially and hoped that the State Government would continue its support to industries for establishing the State as major force in the growing EV and new energy sector.

