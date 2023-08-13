Delayed monsoon hits cotton, pulses’ cultivation

August 13, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The delayed onset of monsoon, which was 26% deficient till July 15, in the State this season, has badly impacted the cultivation of major crops such as cotton and redgram, along with other pulses.

However, the extent of loss of cotton and pulses has been gained by paddy, with rains picking up from the third week of July. By July-end, the average rainfall in the State was 56% and as on August 10, it is still surplus by 30% compared to normal.

According to Agriculture officials, cultivation of Kharif (Vanakalam) crops has crossed 95.78 lakh acres as on August 9 against 83.43 lakh acres on the same day last year. Paddy has already been transplanted in 36.06 lakh acres, the second highest ever for the period (till August 9) and it is expected to be in the range of 55-60 lakh acres.

“The worry, however, is cultivation of pulses, as the sowing of three major crops – redgram, greengram and blackgram – remains the lowest ever at 5.24 lakh acres together as on August 9. By the same day last year, redgram alone was sown in 5.27 lakh acres besides two other pulses in another 0.88 lakh acres,” a senior officer explained.

With the cultivation of pulses already hit by about 30 lakh acres across the country this season, it is likely to widen the demand-supply gap and lead to price rise. Similarly, cotton sowing has been hit, not only in Telangana but across the country, as its extent covered is about 4.5 lakh acres less so far, compared to the same time last year.

Since paddy is more water consuming compared to other major crops, increase in its extent is likely to push the consumption of energy proportionately as the farmers depend on pumping water from tube/open wells and canals to some extent to meet timely wetting of the crop even if their land is under canals.

The peak load on the transmission system has crossed the 13,000 MW mark for the month of August for the first time. It has registered over 13,000 MW for the last three days and is expected to go up further due to lack of rains for over a week now.