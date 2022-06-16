Delayed due to COVID pandemic, now over 2,800 cops transferred

As many as 2,865 constables, head constables, and assistant sub-inspectors of police were transferred on Thursday.

The move comes after delays on account of the pandemic, and is for policemen who were working for more than five years in law and order and traffic police stations, or for over seven years in a law and order zone.

According to the police, the list for general transfers was generated through a new Human Resources Management System (HRMS). Those who fit the criteria were informed of the decision by means of the HRMS portal and were directed to chose four places as their choice of transfer. A satisfaction rate of 66.66% was achieved, police said.