Delay in salaries to 300 staff nurses due to technical glitch, says Telangana Health Minister

Published - June 13, 2024 02:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 300 staff nurses in the State have faced delay in getting salaries due to technical reasons in generating their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), said Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha on Wednesday.

The Minister posted the information on his X profile and said that after the forming of a new government in the State, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ensured recruitment of 6,956 staff nurses to fill the vacant posts in Health and six other departments. “These nurses are working in various hospitals, SC/ST/BC and Minority residential schools and disabled homes. Out of these 6,956 nurses, only 300 had faced delay for their salaries to be remitted in their bank account,” he said.

