Delay helps colleges, not students

Bank guarantee controversy

A recent circular of the Ministry of Health to all medical colleges not to insist on bank guarantee towards tuition fee from MBBS students for the balance four years at the time of their admission has come a little late.

The admissions to the course for this year are over and the State government went ahead with its own order to collect the bank guarantee from students for the second year alone.

The bank guarantee had been a grey area in admissions to MBBS course which students protested on and off and moved the court. While no guarantee was needed for admissions under NEET as the annual fee was only ₹ 60,000, it was made compulsory for management quota (₹ 11.5 lakh per annum) and NRI quota (₹ 23 lakh per annum).

A small saving

The State government has made a small saving of ₹ 7.14 crore from a lower amount quoted in tendering for supply of KCR Kits to women who underwent deliveries at government hospitals. But, will this translate into compromising on the quality of items in the kits is the big question haunting officials.

The tender value had come down by ₹ 120 per kit as compared to previous occasion when the bids were invited. Surprisingly, the lowest - 1 (L 1) tenderer was contracted to supply 50 % of the kits while the L 2 and L 3 who also quoted the same price won the contract for 30 % and 20 % supply.

Drinking safe water

The government’s efforts to provide drinking water to each household through Mission Bhagiratha has almost reached fruition. But the officials concerned are now faced with the task of educating people about the safety and quality of the water that is being supplied in the process thanks to the apprehensions raised in some sections about these aspects.

At a meeting convened the other day, the officials concerned resolved to create awareness among the people about the quality of the water being supplied to households. Accordingly, it was decided to take up campaign from the grass root level to educate people about the issue with focus on telling them how unsafe it is to drink contaminated water as well as the water treated through reverse osmosis which was harmful.

Heartening to note that officials concerned have realised the need to educate people about the finer aspects of the flagship programme at least at the time of its completion.

Career comes full circle

It was way back in 1982 Peter Carberry, the present Director General of International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, came to India — to the ICRISAT headquarters at Patancheru in the combined Medak district — to start his career as a research scholar doing his Ph.D in Agriculture from the University of Sydney, Australia. An expert in crop physiology, Mr. Carberry held key positions in agricultural research including as Chief Research Scientist in the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), Australia, before joining ICRISAT in 2015. “The seeds of my career in agricultural research were sown very much here and I have affinity for the people and the crop-biodiversity in this region of the world,” he said recently at an event held in Professor Jayashankar Telagana State Agricultural University. There was a huge applause from the gathering when Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU V. Praveen Rao stated that the career of Mr. Carberry has come full circle in India when he took over as the head (Director General) of ICRISAT in 2018.

(N. Rahul, M. Rajeev & B. Chandrashekhar)