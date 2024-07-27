GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Dejected’ burglar pays for a water bottle in Hyderabad

The thief was visibly disappointment when he could not find any cash or valuables after ransacking the kitchen.

Published - July 27, 2024 08:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image.

Representational image.

 

A dejected burglar left empty-handed from an eatery in Maheshwaram of Rangareddy district of Telangana, but not without a sarcastic video message for the owner. The incident came to light after his ‘message’ captured on CCTV surfaced on social media. 

In the video, the masked burglar, armed with a stick, was seen intruding into the eatery on the night of July 18. The thief was visibly disappointment when he could not find any cash or valuables after ransacking the kitchen. Upon noticing the CCTV camera on the premises, he expressed his disdain through gestures. “There’s not even one rupee here,” he conveyed with folded hands.

Frustrated, he searched the refrigerator, pulled out a water bottle and placed a ₹20 note on the table, pointing it to the camera.

However, the man didn’t give up and allegedly stole some valuables at another property in Sanjeev Nagar Colony, an official from the Maheshwaram police said, adding that the man the accused had not been identified yet.

