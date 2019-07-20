Degree results delay will not affect PG admissions: officials

Agreeing that the degree results of the Osmania University have been delayed, officials have argued that the delay in no way has led to any student losing an academic year as is being alleged by students and groups.

Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) T. Papi Reddy and Vice Chairman Venkata Ramana said that University of Hyderabad (UoH) has given conditional admission to students and they can submit the marks sheets till August 31.

Similarly, all the other universities in the country follow a similar model where students are given sufficient time to submit the certificates after being short-listed for admissions. Officials say it was for the students to go and join and submit the certificates before the given deadline.

Mr. Venkata Ramana said there was no loss to any student since enough time is given. Students who had already joined without the marks sheets can submit them as soon as the results are released by the Osmania University. However, those who have not joined waiting for the marks sheets may have to forego their admission.

He said majority of OU students willing to pursue post graduate courses join the UoH and very few go to other universities in the country. “We are getting in touch with other varsities to check their deadlines as well,” he said.

The delay in results, officials explained, was due to the semester system adopted and the numerous assessment and valuation tasks involved in it. Officials assure that the system would be streamlined by next year to ensure smooth and timely declaration of results.