Degree admissions notification released

Hyderabad

29 June 2021 18:30 IST

YouTube channel started to clear doubts

Notification for admissions into first year degree courses has been issued by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and admissions will will be done online through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) mode.

Admissions will be done for all the undergraduate courses offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sathavahana universities through DOST. Candidates who passed intermediate exams or equivalent recognised examination can apply.

The first phase of registrations can be done on the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in from July 1 to 15 by paying a fee of ₹ 200. Students can log in by entering the Intermediate hall-ticket number. The web options can be exercised from July 3 to 16 and seats will be allotted on July 22. Students who receive seat allotment should self-report online between July 23 and 27.

Advertising

Advertising

However, students need to link their mobile numbers with the Aadhaar card. Those students who have already linked Aadhaar number with the mobile number can directly register in DOST Website with mobile OTP authentication. Or else students can link their parents mobile number to their Aadhaar at Aadhaar Update Centres. Students can also visit MeeSeva Centre for biometric authentication and registration in DOST. Students can also download ‘T App Folio’ App and register by entering all their details.

Vice Chairman of the TSCHE and Convener of DOST R. Limbadri said that a YouTube channel has also been started with videos to guide students and clear their doubts. It can be accessed at ‘https://www.youtube.com/c/dost_telangana.’