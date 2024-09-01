GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Defrauding Chief Minister’s Relief Fund: two arrested in Telangana’s Nalgonda

Published - September 01, 2024 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

A Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) and a hospital supervisor were arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Nalgonda in connection with the alleged forgery of medical bills to obtain reimbursements under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Director-General of the CID Shikha Goel said the accused were involved in creating fraudulent medical bills and submitting them to the State government, defrauding the exchequer of substantial sums.

Khammam hospitals booked by Telangana CID for attempting to exploit CM Relief Fund

“Gotti Giri, aged 46, is a Medical Practitioner at Chanikya Hospital, Doctors Colony, Miryalaguda. Leki Reddy Saidi Reddy, aged 40, is a supervisor at Naveena Multi-Specialty Hospital, Miryalaguda. The accused used desktop computers to create fake medical bills. They also fabricated rubber stamps of doctors and hospitals from local printing shops in Miryalaguda. By charging individuals ₹4,000 per application, they were able to profit from the fraudulent scheme,” explained the official.

The investigation into the scam began after the Revenue department received complaints from hospitals across the State. Upon scrutiny, it was discovered that several CMRF applications contained discrepancies, including fake bills and forged documents. Six cases were subsequently registered against 28 hospitals across Telangana by the CID.

The accused submitted 19 forged CMRF applications under the names of Amma Hospital, Nalgonda, and Naveena Multi-Specialty Hospital, Miryalguda. These fraudulent applications were designed to deceive the government and obtain funds intended for genuine beneficiaries.

During the arrest, the team seized a computer hard disk containing soft copies of the fake medical bills, rubber stamps and letterheads of Naveena Multi-Specialty Hospital, Miryalguda. “The investigation into these cases is ongoing, and the CID is committed to identifying and apprehending other individuals involved in this fraudulent activity,” assured Ms. Goel.

