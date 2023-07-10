Deficient rainfall so far this year

July 10, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

There has been a deficient rainfall deviation of about -28% from June 1 till July 9 of this year’s monsoon with 13.2 cm of rain recorded as against a normal of about 19 cm.

Within GHMC limits too, there has been a deficient rainfall with 11.4 cm recorded this year so far as against the normal of about 15 cm., showing a deviation of -21.8 %, said TS Development Planning Society in the weather report on Sunday.

Moderate rainfall (1.6-6.4 cm): was received at few places in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Jangaon, Jayashankar, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Wanaparthy districts.

Light rainfall (0.25-1.5 cm) was received at isolated places over the State, except for Khammam, with no rain. During the last 24 hours in GHMC limits, Patacheru recorded 0.96 cm rain

India Met Department in its report said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to in the next couple of days over Adilabad, Komaram-Bheem Asifabad, Manchera=ial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadadri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Mahabubabad.

It rained at many places - including 5 cm each at Mulugu, Venkatapuram (Mulugu), Lingampet (Kamareddy) and Chandurthi (Rajanna-Sircilla). It was 4 cm at Domakonda (Kamareddy), Tadwai (Mulugu), Regonda (J. Bhupalapally) etc.

Generally cloudy sky with light rain has been forecast for Hyderabad which had recorded a maximum of 33.1 degree C., two degrees more than normal, and a minimum of 24.1 degree C which is one degree more than normal. No big change is likely on the temperature front. Maximum temperature across the districts are expected to be in the range of 34-37 degree C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 23-26 degree C.

