Defence aspirants to be trained at Sreenidhi

Sreenidhi Educational Group announced the inauguration of the Defence Aspirants Wing (DAW), a dedicated programme aimed at grooming young men and women for a successful career in Indian armed forces.

The DAW is designed to provide comprehensive training and mentorship to students aspiring to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS), and other defence examinations. The programme will focus on physical fitness, leadership development, and academic preparation, ensuring that students meet the high standards required for the armed forces, said Sreenidhi Group CEO, Abhijit Rao.

At the inaugural ceremony, Lt Gen YVK Mohan shared valuable insights for aspirants to succeed in the defence careers. Lt Col N S Rao discussed the various aspects of the Services Selection Board (SSB) procedure, providing insights into how aspirants are tested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.