Defence aspirants to be trained at Sreenidhi

Published - September 20, 2024 10:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sreenidhi Educational Group announced the inauguration of the Defence Aspirants Wing (DAW), a dedicated programme aimed at grooming young men and women for a successful career in Indian armed forces.

The DAW is designed to provide comprehensive training and mentorship to students aspiring to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS), and other defence examinations. The programme will focus on physical fitness, leadership development, and academic preparation, ensuring that students meet the high standards required for the armed forces, said Sreenidhi Group CEO, Abhijit Rao.

At the inaugural ceremony, Lt Gen YVK Mohan shared valuable insights for aspirants to succeed in the defence careers. Lt Col N S Rao discussed the various aspects of the Services Selection Board (SSB) procedure, providing insights into how aspirants are tested.

