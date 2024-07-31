‘Defector’ returns to BRS leaving Congress red faced

In a political development that may hinder the ‘defections’ into the ruling party for some time, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, who joined the Congress four weeks ago, is set to return to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Mr. Reddy met BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) at the BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP) office in the Assembly building on Tuesday and expressed his desire to continue in the party as officially he is still recognised as a BRS member.

He was the seventh MLA from the party to have joined Congress, on July 6, 2024. Of the 10 BRS MLAs who joined the Congress, Mr. Reddy is the first one to return to parent party. The Gadwal MLA is considered to be close to KTR.

The reasons, he quoted to the BRS leaders, were pressure from the family that was unhappy with switching sides and also opposition from the local Congress cadre, who were not welcoming him. KTR is reported to have asked him to meet BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao soon.

Bhadrachalam MLA creates discomfort

Bhadrachalam MLA Tella Venkat Rao, elected on the BRS ticket and joined the Congress later, also created some discomfort among the Congress party as he walked into the BRSLP office on Tuesday along with Balkonda MLA and former minister Prashanth Reddy. He spent some time in the office along with the BRS MLAs before going to the Assembly.

However, he has not clarified whether he will be returning to the BRS. Sources close to him said he has joined the Congress and he would continue to remain there. Mr. Venkat Rao, a close follower of Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had joined the Congress along with him before the elections.

But he returned to the BRS again just before the Assembly elections secured the BRS party ticket from Bhadrachalam and won. He joined the Congress soon after the elections. The meeting of two MLAs with the BRS leaders created some confusion and also some tension among the Congress circles.

Will not allow the return of a few MLAs

A senior BRS leader told The Hindu that the party would not welcome back some BRS MLAs even if they wished to. He was referring to some senior MLAs who walked out of the party despite getting plum posts during the two terms of the BRS. “It is not like we will open the gates easily to those who want to return,” he said.

BRS leaders also feel that Gadwal MLA coming back to the party was a blow to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as he was personally monitoring the joinings of BRS MLAs. “This move will push some fence-sitters into second thoughts of leaving the BRS. What confidence will we have in the Congress if an MLA is returning to the BRS,” he questioned.

