‘Defeating Modi is not child’s play’

Be it any political front formed by leaders, defeating BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the stewardship of Narendra Modi, is no child’s play, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Recalling Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s meeting with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, he said that everyone had a right to form a front. Mr Athawale has added that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is his friend.

On the occasion, he spoke about the number of people who have received benefits from Central government schemes including Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, his party Republican Party of India (Athawale)’s expansion in the Telugu States, and others aspects.

Mr Athawale condemned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s announcement that if loudspeakers are not removed from masjids by May 3, Hanuman Chalisa would be chanted. He said that no body can do ‘dadagiri’ at masjids.