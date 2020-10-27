Defeat TRS to bring KCR out of Pragathi Bhavan: Ponnala

KCR reacts only at time of elections, says former PCC chief

Former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah has said that the defeat of TRS candidate in Dubbak bye-elections will force Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to come out of Pragathi Bhavan and see the plight of people under his regime.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said declaration of support price for maize and assurance of DA to employees is people’s moral victory. “KCR made insulting remarks on employees but no sooner did the aspect of elections arise he came down to announce DA for them.”

This realisation is because of the fight of the Congress party on behalf of farmers as well. “It is only when he is confronted did he satisfy the farmers and employees. So, it is only when we defeat KCR in Dubbak elections he will fulfil all the assurances he made. If we fall into his trap and elect TRS again he will conveniently cheat us once again,” he claimed.

Claiming that every decision of the Chief Minister is linked to elections, Mr. Ponnala said the decision to give ₹ 10,000 per household in Hyderabad was taken keeping in view elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). On the other hand CM has not taken any decision on the recent crop damage due to heavy rains that left the farmers in agony.

“So the breakdown of the ‘car’ is what will bring land for Dalits, double bedroom houses, Aarogya Sri, jobs for every home, reservations for Muslims and tribal people and the promise of free education from KG to PG,” the former minister said.