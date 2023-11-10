Defeat those who tried to destabilise State, KCR tells people of Kamareddy

November 10, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the people of Kamareddy constituency to teach a fitting lesson to those who tried to destabilise TRS (BRS) government in 2016 and unsettle the newly-formed State as the agent who was caught red-handed while bribing an MLA is going to contest against him there.

In the same breath, he asked the of Telangana to question the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders seeking their support. Addressing an election rally after filing his nomination papers at Kamareddy on Thursday, he alleged that the Congress that had ruled combined Andhra Pradesh for 10 years before formation of Telangana had neglected the agriculture sector badly.

“To stabilise the agriculture sector in distress bring it back onto rails, the BRS government had first focused on providing uninterrupted free power supply to farm pumpsets and then on improving the irrigation facilities as the two vital interventions to revive farming,” Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said, adding that Rythu Bandhu was another intervention to help the farming community at the beginning of farm seasons.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao sought to know from the crowds whether they favour 24×7 supply to farming and Rythu Bandhu or limited hours supply being spoken about by Congress and received loud response in support of the existing system. Stating that introduction of Dharani system had ensured hassle-free disbursement of Rythu Bandhu benefit, he asked the people to dump those who were speaking about dumping it in Bay of Bengal as its scrapping would bring back the olden days of meddling with land records at different levels without the involvement of the farmer (landholder concerned).

He also wanted the people to question BJP leaders coming to seek their support as to why the BJP government at the Centre had not sanctioned even one Navodaya Vidyalaya in spite of the Act specifying sanction of one such school to every district and why not even one out of 157 new medical colleges sanctioned was given to Telangana.

In a bid to strike a chord with the people of Kamareddy, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said he had association with the area since his birth as his mother hailed from Konapur village, then known as Posanpalli, in Bibipet mandal. He also recollected his childhood days in Kamareddy where his maternal uncle was living.

Asking them to bless him with full support, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said: “Many things come along with KCR to Kamareddy. It will be made an education and IT hub and entire constituency would get water for irrigation in one-and-a-half years. It’s also my responsibility to safeguard the political future of Gampa Goverdhan who not only asked me to contest from here but sacrificed the seat being held by him”.

