Defeat KCR, Malla Reddy’s arrogance, says Revanth

November 16, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy hit out at Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy accusing him of grabbing land and destroying Medchal constituency. “Such arrogance of money should be defeated if people want to be safe,” he said.

Addressing the Vijaya Bheri meetings of the party at Jawahar Nagar and Medhcal in support of Congress candidate Vajresh Yadav, he alleged that the Minister had snatched every piece of land he had an eye on using his power and by threatening people. He wondered why officials were mum when precious land of the government were being swallowed.

Questioning the failure of the minister in shifting Jawahar Nagar dump yard, he said even Court orders were not honoured. “Congress will find a solution for the dump yard that destroyed the constituency,” he said.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was totally supporting Mr. Malla Rddy. The promise of bringing IT companies to Medchal had failed as the Minister was not interested and people should notice the injustice done, he added.

Lashing out at the Chief Minister, he said huge corruption in the government had destroyed Telangana. “Kaleshwaram project built with ₹ 1 lakh crore is turning out to be useless. The barrage pillars have sunk and there is leakage reported with the National Dam Safety Authority also submitting a report on the danger to the project,” he said.

He stated that the condition of people in Telangana had worsened over the years and the KCR regime was responsible for the high prices. He assured that when Congress comes to power, the six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi will be implemented. He said that ₹2,500 will be provided every month through the Mahalakshmi scheme, while 24-hour free electricity will be given to farmers. Indiramma houses would be granted to all the poor and housewives would benefit from gas cylinders at ₹500.

Five corporators join Congress

Five corporators from Boduppal municipality under the Medchal constituency joined the Congress on Thursday. Mr. Revanth Reddy invited them to the party by offering party scarves. Among those who joined the Congress include Rasala Venkatesh Yadav, Bingi Jangaiah Yadav, Danagalla Anita-Yadagiri, Jadige Mahender Yadav and Gurrala Rama Venkatesh Yadav.