Defamation suit against Konda Surekha should serve as lesson, hopes KTR

BRS leaders lodge complaint against CM’s threatening comments against KCR, KTR and Harish Rao

Published - October 22, 2024 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A team of BRS leaders lodging a complaint with Banjara Hills police in Hyderabad on Tuesday seeking action on CM A. Revanth Reddy for making threatening comments against KCR, KTR and Harish Rao.

A team of BRS leaders lodging a complaint with Banjara Hills police in Hyderabad on Tuesday seeking action on CM A. Revanth Reddy for making threatening comments against KCR, KTR and Harish Rao.

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has stated that he has taken a firm stand against ‘baseless allegations and cowardly personal attacks’ being made on his character by his political opponents and the lawsuit filed against Minister Ms. Surekha would serve as a lesson to those who think they could spread cheap rhetoric in the name of political criticism.

In a statement, he said on Tuesday that he had filed a ₹ 100 crore defamation suit against Minister Konda Surekha for her malicious and cheap comments made on him. “For far too long, these attacks and attempts to indulge in character assassination through whisper campaigns and social media have gone unchecked”, he felt and added that such attempts would not be tolerated any more.

As a public representative, he had always prioritised people’s issues over personal vendettas, but it was time to draw a line, he asserted.

Complaint to police

Meanwhile, a team of BRS leaders lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police on Tuesday seeking lawful action against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy alleging that the latter had been making objectionable comments against former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, working president of BRS K.T. Rama Rao and former minister T. Harish Rao as the comments were threatening in nature, terrorising leaders and instigating violence.

Party leaders, including Nomula Bhagath, Errolla Srinivas, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, D. Balaraj Yadav, Manne Goverdhan, M. Rajiv Sagar and others, said in the complaint that the comments were threatening in nature and instigating violence against KCR, KTR and Harish Rao was causing concern on their safety and security and the attacks that had taken place during their visits in the recent past were an indication.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / politics / political development / political parties

