Defamation case against Konda Surekha: local court records KTR’s statement

Published - October 23, 2024 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

A local court here recorded the statement of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao regarding a criminal defamation case filed against Forests and Environment Minister Konda Surekha.

Mr. Rama Rao told the Special Judicial Magistrate of First Class on Wednesday that the Minister’s remarks have damaged his personal reputation. He added that after the comments were made, witnesses who had known him for over 18 years contacted him, and expressed their disbelief and shock.

He termed the remarks as “extremely despicable” and ‘hurtful’, given his long tenure in public life. KTR said that Ms. Surekha had accused him of being a drug addict, hosting rave parties, without any proof. These allegations are intended only for publicity.

He urged the court to consider the contents of his complaint and noted that some of the comments made by Ms. Surekha were too offensive to be repeated. The BRS MLA also submitted video evidence of her remarks to the court.

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan, a witness of the case, also recorded his statement during the hearing.

The court adjourned the recording of the remaining witnesses, Satyavathi Rathod, Balka Suman and Jagadish Reddy, to October 30.

0 / 0
